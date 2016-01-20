SUBSCRIBE
Todd Lynch Joins BioAgilytix Labs As SVP And Chief Financial Officer

January 20, 2016 | 
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioAgilytix, a leading provider of contract bioanalytical testing services with specialization in large molecule bioanalysis, has welcomed Todd Lynch, CPA to its executive leadership team as SVP and Chief Financial Officer. With more than 23 years of experience in biotechnology, big pharma, clinical diagnostics, and contract research organizations ranging from pre-revenue to Fortune 500 companies, Mr. Lynch will play a key role in the development and execution of strategies to support BioAgilytix’s rapid growth.

