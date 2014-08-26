Subra Suresh Elected To Battelle Board Of Directors

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - August 25, 2014) - Battelle announced today the election of internationally distinguished scientist and researcher, Dr. Subra Suresh, to its Board of Directors. The appointment is effective immediately. Battelle, the world’s leading independent research and development organization, serves government and commercial customers in the areas of national security, energy, health and the environment.

Suresh currently is president of Carnegie Mellon University and he holds the distinction of being the only sitting university president to have been elected to all three national academies -- the Institute of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering.

He also is the former director of the National Science Foundation (NSF), a $7 billion government agency charged with advancing all fields of fundamental science and engineering research and related education.

“Battelle has a distinguished history of scientific innovation and a legacy of contributing to the betterment of society,” said Dr. Suresh. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to help guide its future success as a member of its Board of Directors. The company has broad reach, with numerous technologies under development that will help solve some of the world’s most difficult challenges.”

Prior to joining the NSF, Suresh was the dean of the School of Engineering and the Vannevar Bush Professor of Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). A materials scientist, he is the co-author of more than 240 journal articles, registered 21 patents and written three widely used materials science books.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Suresh to our Board of Directors,” said Battelle President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth. “Battelle will surely benefit from the experiences he brings from the National Science Foundation, his perspective as a university president and his stature as a scientist.”

Battelle Board Chairman John Welch said, “The role of the Board of Directors is to bring perspectives from a wide variety of experiences to benefit Battelle’s long-term success. Dr. Suresh brings his broad set of technical skills, demonstrated leadership and experience from working in government, academia and with industry leaders from all over the world. We are honored to have him as our newest member.”

Suresh received his Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, a master’s degree from Iowa State University and a Doctor of Science degree from MIT.

Suresh has been elected a fellow or honorary member of all the major materials research societies in the United States and India and he is a member of numerous international academies of science and engineering, including the Spanish Royal Academy of Engineering; Spanish Royal Academy of Sciences; German National Academy of Sciences; Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences; Academy of Sciences for the Developing World in Trieste, Italy; Indian National Academy of Engineering; Indian Academy of Sciences (Bangalore); and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

