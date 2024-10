WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (MARKET WIRE) -- March 26, 2007 -- DiaMedica Inc. (the “Company” or “DiaMedica”) (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel treatments for various stages of type 2 diabetes, is pleased to announce that subject to regulatory approval, David G.P. Allan has joined its board of directors. Mr. Allan is well known in the life sciences and investment banking industries and has considerable experience in the public markets.