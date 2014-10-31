Clinical Ink Ranked Second Fastest-Growing Company On Philadelphia 100® List

WINSTON-SALEM, NC and PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - October 30, 2014) -

Highlighted Links Clinical Ink

Clinical Ink, the pioneering provider of eSource solutions for clinical trials, today announced it was ranked the second fastest-growing privately held company in the greater Philadelphia region, earning the number two position on the 2014 Philadelphia 100 list. A merit-based program, this year’s Philadelphia 100 designation was based on revenue growth rates from 2011 to 2013.

“We are honored by this recognition which underscores our success developing SureSource into the pharmaceutical industry’s most widely-used eSource platform,” said Ed Seguine, CEO, Clinical Ink. “Our success is a direct result of the industry’s continued adoption of technology at the point of care -- the subject visit in a clinical trial. As this trend continues, we will fundamentally change the business model for conducting clinical trials while minimizing the time, cost and risk of clinical development.”

Clinical Ink, founded in 2007, launched SureSource in 2011 as the first purpose-built eSource solution specifically designed to help streamline clinical development by eliminating paper source documentation. Since 2011, SureSource has supported nearly 60 clinical trials in 18 countries around the world. SureSource streamlines clinical research by capturing data electronically during the subject visit and delivering validated data in real-time for remote review and monitoring.

Now in its 26th year, the Philadelphia 100 is presented by the Entrepreneurs’ Forum of Greater Philadelphia, Philadelphia Business Journal and the Wharton Small Business Development Center to recognize and rank the fastest-growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in the region. The Philadelphia 100 is based on demonstrable revenue growth validated by a third-party.

About Clinical Ink

Founded in 2007, Clinical Ink is the pioneering provider of eSource solutions for clinical trials. Developers of SureSource® -- the first purpose-built and most widely used eSource platform -- Clinical Ink is dedicated to streamlining clinical development from Start to Submit™. Clinical Ink maintains offices in Winston-Salem, NC and Philadelphia, PA. Additional information is available at www.clinicalink.com or toll-free 1-800-301-5033.