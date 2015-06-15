Clinical Ink Appoints Jonathan Andrus As Chief Data Officer

WINSTON-SALEM, NC and PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - June 15, 2015) -

Highlighted Links Clinical Ink

Clinical Ink, the pioneering provider of purpose-built eSource and patient engagement technology solutions for clinical development, today announced that Jonathan Andrus will join the company as chief data officer (CDO). In this newly created role, Andrus will lead Clinical Ink’s global data management to help drug sponsors better leverage eSource, ePRO and patient engagement data to improve clinical trial quality, efficiency and outcomes. He will report directly to Clinical Ink CEO, Ed Seguine.

Andrus brings 20 years of industry experience focused on data management, operations, compliance and eClinical technologies. He joins Clinical Ink from BioClinica, where he spent nearly 13 years in various leadership roles building strategic partnerships and the company’s data management, quality management, implementation services and interactive web service offerings, which generated more than 60 percent of divisional revenues. Mr. Andrus also supported sales and marketing at BioClinica as an active thought leader, blogger and presenter with strong relationships across the pharmaceutical industry. He served as the 2008 and 2014 chair of the Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) and is an active member of DIA, ASQ, ACRO and CDISC.

“This is an exciting time for us and our customers as this new role underscores the vital importance of eSource, ePRO and patient engagement data,” said Ed Seguine, CEO, Clinical Ink. “Jonathan’s deep experience, relationships and expertise will help our customers better leverage these unique data assets to optimize the clinical trial process and our clinical trial platform.”

Prior to BioClinica, Andrus served in roles of increasing responsibility for contract research and specialty consulting organizations, where he led study operations oversight, systems testing and validation, managed data, and conducted computer system and global quality management system audits.

“Joining Clinical Ink channels my personal passion for advancing research and education as part of a data-driven organization that’s leading the industry by changing the way clinical trials are managed,” said Andrus. “I look forward to architecting an innovative technology toolset for sites and sponsors that will better leverage data to help bring new products to market in the most efficient manner possible.”

About Clinical Ink

Founded in 2007, Clinical Ink is dedicated to transforming clinical development -- from Start to Submit -- by creating a completely paperless clinical trial platform for sites, sponsors, CROs and patients. Clinical Ink’s SureSource and CentrosHealth provide purpose-built technology solutions that directly capture eSource data/documents, ePRO data and improve patient engagement for more streamlined clinical development. Clinical Ink maintains offices in Winston-Salem, NC, Philadelphia, PA and Cary, NC. Additional information is available online at www.clinicalink.com.