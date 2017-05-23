Clinical Ink And endpoint Announce Industry-First Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--endpoint Clinical, the leading global interactive response technology (IRT®) company, and Clinical Ink, the pioneering provider of eSource and patient engagement technologies, have teamed up to integrate IRT and eSource in order to create a seamless user experience for investigator sites.

“The workload on investigator sites has steadily increased over the years; each technology advancement requires the site to learn new tools, remember more usernames and passwords and work with yet another siloed dataset for reporting,” said Chuck Harris, CEO, endpoint. “By integrating our technologies, we enable clinicians to focus their energy on what matters the most — patient care.”

This collaboration between endpoint and Clinical Ink integrates Clinical Ink’s SureSource eSource platform and endpoint’s PULSE® IRT. Clinicians electronically record protocol-required source data while accessing best-in-class IRT functionality to randomize patients and manage mission-critical clinical supply information through a single system during the patient visit.

“Clinical Ink’s novel approach to capture clinical trial source data electronically during a patient visit coupled with endpoint’s IRT solution is a tremendous benefit for both sites and sponsors,” said Jonathan Andrus, COO, Clinical Ink. “From the site perspective, it just made sense for us to collaborate — both the IRT and eSource system rely on the same patient data; our combined solution reduces the effort and risk of managing data across multiple platforms, helping to improve protocol execution.”

Otsuka Pharmaceutical has provided critical support and guidance as this relationship evolved. Otsuka’s early adoption of eSource and vision of how other systems could be integrated created momentum for this industry-first initiative.

“This effort not only improves the day-to-day operations and compliance of our clinical studies, but improves the speed with which we can obtain insights into study data,” said Shashank Rohatagi, PhD, MBA, Leader, Data Sciences, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development and Commercialization. “In addition to reducing the burden on clinical site personnel, the ability to increasingly integrate our clinical trial systems is key to real-time access and insights of our clinical trial data — something not feasible in the past.”

Combining eSource and IRT benefits both sites and sponsors by simplifying the critical randomization and tedious supply accountability tasks that typically require so much time and effort. Clinical Ink and endpoint Clinical are committed to continuously improving the utility of this industry-first alliance to reduce the burden on sites and improve data quality for sponsors.

About Clinical Ink

Founded in 2007, Clinical Ink® is transforming clinical development with innovative technologies that make clinical research easier for sites, sponsors and patients. Clinical Ink’s SureSource® comprehensive platform directly captures eSource data and documents and improves patient engagement by focusing on the critical moments that matter when executing the protocol. Clinical Ink maintains offices in Cambridge, MA, Winston-Salem, NC, and Philadelphia, PA. Find more at www.clinicalink.com.

About endpoint

endpoint is an interactive response technology (IRT®) systems and solutions provider that supports the life sciences industry. Since 2009, we have been working with a single vision in mind, to help sponsors and pharmaceutical companies achieve clinical trial success. Our solutions, realized through the proprietary PULSE® platform, have proven to maximize the supply chain, minimize operational costs, and ensure timely and accurate patient dosing. endpoint is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with a global footprint in the APAC region and Europe.