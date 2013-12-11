BioAgilytix Labs Taps A New Chief Executive Officer

BioAgilytix Labs Names Jim Datin Chief Executive Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 10, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix Labs, a leading provider of contract bioanalytical testing services, today announced that Jim Datin has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Jim is a seasoned executive with significant experience in the Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences and Biotech industries. Over the course of his 25+ year career, Jim has been a successful CEO, director, and executive in companies throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. He is a proven leader and operator with deep experience leading emerging companies through periods of growth. Jim was previously EVP and Managing Director at Safeguard Scientifics. He was the former Chairman of the Board at Clarient and Laureate Pharmaceuticals and was the former President at Dendrite International. He was also an executive with GlaxoSmithKline and Baxter Healthcare. He received his BBA from Marshall University, his MBA from the University of New Haven; and completed the Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

BioAgilytix recently partnered with Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on healthcare and technology investing. Philip Borden, General Partner at Riverside Partners and Chairman of the Board of BioAgilytix, said, “We are thrilled to have Jim join the BioAgilytix team to lead the next phase of the Company’s growth.” Mr. Borden added, “BioAgilytix has emerged as the industry leader for large molecule bioanalytical testing and has significantly expanded over the last several years. Under Jim’s leadership, we are confident the Company will continue to grow organically as well as through strategic partnerships and acquisitions; allowing BioAgilytix to continue to meet and exceed the demands of pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers who entrust BioAgilytix with their most critical large molecule drug programs.”

BioAgilytix Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Afshin Safavi added, “The entire management team and I are thrilled about Jim’s appointment and committed to working with him to help BioAgilytix achieve its full potential. As BioAgilytix continues to expand, Jim will help us increase our market leadership position while maintaining the high quality of scientific service that our customers have come to expect.”

“I am very excited to be named CEO of BioAgilytix,” said Mr. Datin. “BioAgilytix is a strong and fast growing company that is committed to providing the highest quality bioanalytical support to pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing the next generation of therapeutics targeting life-threatening & chronic diseases. The company’s high level of scientific expertise, combined with its incredible dedication to providing quality science, assures its continued success in creating significant value for our customers.”

About BioAgilytix Labs

BioAgilytix is a leading bioanalytical testing laboratory supporting the development of novel therapeutics. Located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, BioAgilytix specializes in large-molecule bioanalysis providing critical insight into the safety, efficacy, and mechanism of action of drug candidates throughout the clinical trial process. Specifically, BioAgilytix offers assay development, validation, and sample analysis services for immunoassays and cell-based assays under non-GLP, spirit-of-GLP, and GLP, as well as product release testing under GMP. BioAgilytix is proud to be a trusted partner to 6 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies. BioAgilytix is equally proud of its exceptional team of scientists who make complex science a routine matter. For more information, visit www.bioagilytix.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm focusing on growth-oriented companies in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. The partners at Riverside have managed more than $500 million in investments in over 50 companies. The firm is currently focused on companies with revenues between $20 - $200 million and with $5 - $25 million of EBITDA. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

