Azitra Relocates to Accommodate Sustained Growth

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Azitra, Inc., a clinical-stage medical dermatology company addressing serious skin conditions by harnessing the microbiome, today announced that the company has opened its new 12,000 square foot laboratory and office complex in Branford, CT. Previously operating out of three small labs located at the Technology Incubator Program (TIP) accelerator in Farmington, the company will now have a larger, centralized location to support its clinical and research programs.

“The TIP is a great place to start a Company,” said Richard Andrews, President and CEO. “We benefited greatly from our time in the excellent research facilities they provide early stage companies. We have also been fortunate to grow beyond the early research stage and are now supplementing our research focus and entering a new stage of clinical development. The Branford complex lets us do this from one core location.”

Jeanne Bertonis, Chief Operating Officer of Azitra added, “The Branford facility allows us to strengthen all our team functions, so that we can advance our novel therapies and support the clinical trials we expect to conduct in the near future. We have been enormously successful in recruiting talented people and the Branford laboratory and office complex has the capacity to meet today’s needs, and our needs for the coming years, as the Company expands clinical and commercial activities.”

“Azitra’s move from Farmington to Branford is more evidence of the density of bioscience research going on now in the Greater New Haven area, and I am happy to welcome them to my neighborhood,” said state Senator Christine Cohen (D-Guilford), who is co-chair of the legislature’s Bioscience Caucus, which seeks to strengthen and promote Connecticut’s robust life sciences and biotech industries. “Imagine relocating an entire business during a pandemic, when government and the private sector are operating on a shoestring. We worked closely with Azitra to make it happen in record time because Connecticut values high-tech bioscience research, the promise it holds for improved public health, and the economic impact it has on our state.”

Azitra has a robust pipeline of microbiome-based products it expects to move into advanced clinical testing. The Company’s lead product candidate ATR-04 is a proprietary strain of the commensal skin bacterium Staphylococcus epidermidis. ATR-04 has been shown to be well tolerated in normal, healthy subjects and is now being developed as an adjunctive treatment for Cancer Therapy-Associated Rash (CTAR). A second product, ATR-12, recently received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Netherton syndrome (NS), a chronic genetic skin disease that can be life threatening. The Company also maintains a strong research program in advanced products focused on other skin diseases.

Azitra, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical dermatology company that combines the power of the microbiome with cutting-edge genetic engineering to treat skin disease. The company was founded in 2014 by scientists from Yale University and works with world-leading scientists in dermatology, microbiology, and genetic engineering to advance its pharmaceutical programs to treat cancer therapy-associated skin rashes, targeted orphan indications and atopic dermatitis. Learn more at www.azitrainc.com

