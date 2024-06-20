Avidity Biosciences Partners with the FSHD Society to Raise Awareness of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy on World FSHD Day

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. today announced it is partnering with the FSHD Society and joining the global community of patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to raise awareness of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in support of World FSHD Day.
FSHD Society to host Avidity webinar on positive initial data from the Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE™ trial for people living with FSHD today at 1:00 p.m. ET
SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced it is partnering with the FSHD Society and joining the global community of patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to raise awareness of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in support of World FSHD Day. The FSHD Society is hosting a webinar with Avidity today at 1:00 p.m. ET to share recent unprecedented del-brax data from its Phase 1/2 FORTITUDE™ trial in people living with FSHD, a rare, hereditary disorder marked by life-long, relentless loss of muscle function, significant pain, fatigue, and progressive disability.
“This World FSHD Day, we are excited to be joining the FSHD Society to share recent unprecedented data from our FORTITUDE study with the patient and caregiver community,” said Sarah Boyce, president and chief executive officer at Avidity. “We know the FSHD community is eagerly waiting for an approved therapy and we are committed to bringing forward a treatment as quickly as possible to the many families worldwide who are affected by FSHD. We are extremely thankful for the important contributions of patients, caregivers and families that continue to better inform our ongoing research and development as we advance del-brax for people living with FSHD.”
“As the world’s largest research-focused patient organization, we are dedicated to speeding the delivery of treatments and a cure for FSHD. With the remarkable data from Avidity’s FORTITUDE study presented last week, we feel invigorated that there may be a potential treatment to change the course of this relentlessly progressive disease for people and families affected by FSHD,” said Mark Stone, president and chief executive officer of FSHD Society. “We remain deeply committed to our collaborations with industry leaders such as Avidity who are accelerating innovative research. World FSHD Day is an important opportunity to recognize the partnership, commitment and work that is necessary to bring more support and more hope to families impacted by FSHD every day.”
In the Phase 1/2 study, del-brax, the first investigational therapy designed to treat the underlying cause of FSHD, demonstrated unprecedented and consistent reductions of greater than 50% in DUX4 regulated genes, trends of functional improvement, and favorable safety and tolerability in people living with FSHD. Currently, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of FSHD.
In an online webinar today hosted by the FSHD Society, the Avidity team, joined by Dr. Jeffrey Statland, University of Kansas Medical Center and FORTITUDE trial investigator, will present the FORTITUDE trial initial findings, focusing on what these results mean for the FSHD community.
Every June 20th, people around the world join in activities to raise awareness of FSHD through World FSHD Day and to recognize patients and families worldwide who are affected by FSHD. This year, Avidity participated in the 31st Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress (FSHD IRC), where Jeffrey M. Statland, M.D., Professor of Neurology, University of Kansas Medical Center, and FORTITUDE trial investigator, presented the new initial data from the FORTITUDE study. Avidity also participated in the FSHD Connect Conference, an educational conference specifically for people living with FSHD and their families. Both conferences are organized by the FSHD Society, the world’s largest research-focused patient organization for FSHD.
The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Avidity that any of these plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Avidity’s business and those beyond its control, including, without limitation: preliminary results of a clinical trial are not necessarily indicative of final results and additional participant data related to del-brax that continues to become available may be inconsistent with the data produced as of the date hereof, and further analysis of existing data and analysis of new data may lead to conclusions different from those established as of the data cutoff; unexpected adverse side effects to, or inadequate efficacy of, Avidity’s product candidates that may delay or limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in additional clinical holds which may not be timely lifted, recalls or product liability claims; Avidity is early in its development efforts; Avidity’s approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on its AOC platform is unproven, and the company does not know whether it will be able to develop any products of commercial value; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment, data readouts and completion of preclinical studies or clinical trials; Avidity’s dependence on third parties in connection with preclinical and clinical testing and product manufacturing; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; and other risks described in Avidity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 28, 2024, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Avidity cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
