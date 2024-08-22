SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avantor® to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced that Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, September 5, at approximately 10:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To hear a live audio webcast of the session, visit Events & Presentations in the Investor section of Avantor’s website, ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Avantor

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Jones

Vice President, Investor Relations

Avantor

805-617-5297

Christina.Jones@avantorsciences.com

Global Media Contact

Eric Van Zanten

Head of External Communications

Avantor

610-529-6219

Eric.VanZanten@avantorsciences.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avantor-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-22nd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302227701.html

SOURCE Avantor and Financial News

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
A 3D illustration of an antibody binding to human cell receptors
Series A
J&J Alums Raise $165M Series A for Startup to Develop Biologics for Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac