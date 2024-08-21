Autonomix Medical, Inc. Announces Abstract Accepted for Podium Presentation at the 2024 CIRSE Annual Congress

Presentation to discuss latest developments in future AI applications in interventional radiology, specifically highlighting the early results from the Company’s ongoing proof-of-concept (PoC) human clinical trial



THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced its technology and interim clinical trial findings will be featured in a podium presentation at the 2024 Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) Annual Congress being held September 14-18, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal.

“As we continue to execute on our clinical strategy, engaging with the scientific community is a priority and area of focus for Autonomix. We are thrilled to have received acceptance for presentation at this prestigious global congress and to be included in CIRSE’s newly added, state-of-the art interactive area, called SPHAIRE, which is dedicated to deepening the understanding of what emerging technologies can bring to Interventional Radiology. We believe aligning the release of our data and our publication strategy is a key component of raising awareness for our innovative platform technology, and we look forward to participating in this upcoming event,” commented Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Rethinking pain management: transforming patient outcomes with precision mapping technology and celiac nerve RF ablation in end stage cancer

Session: Future AI Applications in Interventional Radiology

Presenter: Dr. Askar Sabirov, Primary Investigator for the Company’s ongoing PoC human clinical trial in pain associated with pancreatic cancer

Session Date and Time: Monday, September 16th from 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM ET

For more information about the CIRSE Annual Congress, please visit the event website here .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that can detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “can,” and “proposes.”

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.