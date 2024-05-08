SUBSCRIBE
Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting

May 8, 2024 | 
Astria Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that it will present information on the preclinical profile of STAR-0310 at the upcoming Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas on May 16, 2024.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that it will present information on the preclinical profile of STAR-0310 at the upcoming Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas on May 16, 2024.

Dr. Chunxia Lily Zhao, Director of Antibody Discovery at Astria Therapeutics, will present a poster titled, “Preclinical Profile of STAR-0310, a Novel OX40 Antagonistic Monoclonal Antibody” at Session One of the Pharmacology and Therapeutic Development Select E-Poster Discussions on May 16, 2024, at 5:00pm CDT.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

