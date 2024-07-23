SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Astrana Health, Inc. Schedules 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

July 23, 2024 | 
2 min read

ALHAMBRA, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. (“Astrana,” and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTH), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The Company will discuss those results on a conference call at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers: (888) 437-3179 / (862) 298-0702

To access the call, please dial in approximately five minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the “IR Calendar” page of the Company’s website (https://ir.astranahealth.com/news-events/ir-calendar) after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call will also be available via online webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pihVtJqf

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 10,000 providers and 1.0 million Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit www.astranahealth.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

investors@astranahealth.com

Asher Dewhurst, ICR Westwicke

investors@astranahealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrana-health-inc-schedules-2024-second-quarter-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-302203888.html

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.

California Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
Business
Updated: Artiva’s IPO Jumps to $167M
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Building with Novartis name and logo/iSt
Earnings
Despite Layoff Announcements, Novartis Beats Q2 Expectations
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
Touting Shockwave’s Billion-Dollar Potential, J&J Lifts 2024 Guidance
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
People
Gilead CMO to Resign in 2025 After Back-to-Back Stumbles
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac