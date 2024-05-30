Aspen Neuroscience to Present at International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting

Aspen Neuroscience will present this week to a global audience of clinicians, regulators, researchers, technologists and industry partners at the 2024 annual meeting of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) in Vancouver, Canada, May 29-June 1.
Presentations Cover Aspen’s Autologous iPSC-derived Approach for Neuron Replacement Therapy in Trial for Parkinson’s Disease
“Members of the ISCT community share our vision to translate the potential of cell therapy into tomorrow’s medicines.”
"We are excited to be part of this meeting, which covers the latest advancements in cell and gene therapy," commented Aspen Chief Executive Officer Damien McDevitt, PhD. "The members of the ISCT community share our vision to translate the potential of cell and gene therapies into safe and effective medicines to improve patients' lives."
As part of the ISCT 2024 Translational Pathway Sessions, as well as the ISCT main program, Aspen’s Chief Scientific Officer Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D., and Chief Technology Officer Kim Raineri will discuss developments in autologous research and development, including for ANPD001, Aspen’s autologous iPSC-derived neuron replacement therapy currently under investigation for Parkinson’s disease in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as advancements in manufacturing of autologous iPSCs. Daniel Fremgen, Director of Analytical Development, will present regarding Aspen analytical development strategy including machine learning genomic models and characterization of autologous iPSCs and dopaminergic neuron precursor cells.
The Aspen Neuroscience schedule of presentations includes:
Thursday, May 30
Saturday, June 1
iPSCs Signature Series: From Bench to Bedside
About Aspen Neuroscience
Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.
