Aspen Neuroscience to Present at International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting

Presentations Cover Aspen’s Autologous iPSC-derived Approach for Neuron Replacement Therapy in Trial for Parkinson’s Disease SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience will present this week to a global audience of clinicians, regulators, researchers, technologists and industry partners at the 2024 annual meeting of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) in Vancouver, Canada, May 29-June 1. “Members of the ISCT community share our vision to translate the potential of cell therapy into tomorrow’s medicines.” “We are excited to be part of this meeting, which covers the latest advancements in cell and gene therapy,” commented Aspen Chief Executive Officer Damien McDevitt, PhD. “The members of the ISCT community share our vision to translate the potential of cell and gene therapies into safe and effective medicines to improve patients’ lives.” As part of the ISCT 2024 Translational Pathway Sessions, as well as the ISCT main program, Aspen’s Chief Scientific Officer Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D., and Chief Technology Officer Kim Raineri will discuss developments in autologous research and development, including for ANPD001, Aspen’s autologous iPSC-derived neuron replacement therapy currently under investigation for Parkinson’s disease in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as advancements in manufacturing of autologous iPSCs. Daniel Fremgen, Director of Analytical Development, will present regarding Aspen analytical development strategy including machine learning genomic models and characterization of autologous iPSCs and dopaminergic neuron precursor cells. The Aspen Neuroscience schedule of presentations includes: Thursday, May 30 Event: ISCT 2024 Translational Pathway Sessions – Translation to Clinic Concurrent Session Title: Autologous iPSC-Derived Neuron Replacement for Parkinson’s Disease Chair and

Presenter: Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer, Aspen Neuroscience Time: 5:00 - 6:00pm PT Location: Room 217-219 Event: Scientific Poster Sessions – Poster Networking Session #2 Title: Analytical Development Strategy for Dopaminergic Neuron Precursor Cell

Replacement Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease Presenter: Daniel Fremgen Director, Analytical Development, Aspen Neuroscience Time: 6:00 - 7:30pm PT Location: Exhibit & Poster Hall Saturday, June 1 iPSCs Signature Series: From Bench to Bedside Event: Manufacturing Considerations for Autologous and Allogeneic iPSC-derived

Therapies & Opportunities for Cross-industry Alignment Title: Manufacturing of Autologous iPSCs Presenter: Kim Raineri Chief Technology Officer, Aspen Neuroscience Time: 8:15 - 9:15am PT Event: Characterization of iPSC-derived Cell Therapies – Going in Depth Chair Xiaokui Zhang, PhD Title: Characterization of Autologous iPSCs and Dopaminergic Neuron Precursor

Cells for Parkinson’s Disease Presenter: Daniel Fremgen Director, Analytical Development, Aspen Neuroscience Time: 10:30 - 11:30am PT About Aspen Neuroscience

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company's patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson's disease. Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.