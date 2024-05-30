SUBSCRIBE
Aspen Neuroscience to Present at International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Annual Meeting

May 30, 2024 | 
3 min read

Aspen Neuroscience will present this week to a global audience of clinicians, regulators, researchers, technologists and industry partners at the 2024 annual meeting of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) in Vancouver, Canada, May 29-June 1.

Presentations Cover Aspen’s Autologous iPSC-derived Approach for Neuron Replacement Therapy in Trial for Parkinson’s Disease

“We are excited to be part of this meeting, which covers the latest advancements in cell and gene therapy,” commented Aspen Chief Executive Officer Damien McDevitt, PhD. “The members of the ISCT community share our vision to translate the potential of cell and gene therapies into safe and effective medicines to improve patients’ lives.”

As part of the ISCT 2024 Translational Pathway Sessions, as well as the ISCT main program, Aspen’s Chief Scientific Officer Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D., and Chief Technology Officer Kim Raineri will discuss developments in autologous research and development, including for ANPD001, Aspen’s autologous iPSC-derived neuron replacement therapy currently under investigation for Parkinson’s disease in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as advancements in manufacturing of autologous iPSCs. Daniel Fremgen, Director of Analytical Development, will present regarding Aspen analytical development strategy including machine learning genomic models and characterization of autologous iPSCs and dopaminergic neuron precursor cells.

The Aspen Neuroscience schedule of presentations includes:

Thursday, May 30

Event:

ISCT 2024 Translational Pathway Sessions –

Translation to Clinic Concurrent Session

Title:

Autologous iPSC-Derived Neuron Replacement for Parkinson’s Disease

Chair and
Presenter:

Xiaokui Zhang, Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer, Aspen Neuroscience

Time:

5:00 - 6:00pm PT

Location:

Room 217-219

Event:

Scientific Poster Sessions –

Poster Networking Session #2

Title:

Analytical Development Strategy for Dopaminergic Neuron Precursor Cell
Replacement Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease

Presenter:

Daniel Fremgen

Director, Analytical Development, Aspen Neuroscience

Time:

6:00 - 7:30pm PT

Location:

Exhibit & Poster Hall

Saturday, June 1

iPSCs Signature Series: From Bench to Bedside

Event:

Manufacturing Considerations for Autologous and Allogeneic iPSC-derived
Therapies & Opportunities for Cross-industry Alignment

Title:

Manufacturing of Autologous iPSCs

Presenter:

Kim Raineri

Chief Technology Officer, Aspen Neuroscience

Time:

8:15 - 9:15am PT

Event:

Characterization of iPSC-derived Cell Therapies – Going in Depth

Chair

Xiaokui Zhang, PhD

Title:

Characterization of Autologous iPSCs and Dopaminergic Neuron Precursor
Cells for Parkinson’s Disease

Presenter:

Daniel Fremgen

Director, Analytical Development, Aspen Neuroscience

Time:

10:30 - 11:30am PT

About Aspen Neuroscience
Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a clinical development-stage, private company focused on autologous regenerative medicine. The company’s patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson’s disease.

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and quality control. For more information and important updates, please visit https://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-neuroscience-to-present-at-international-society-for-cell--gene-therapy-isct-annual-meeting-302158825.html

SOURCE Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.
