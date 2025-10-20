SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Akeso, Summit’s PD-1/VEGF Blocker ‘Firmly’ Beats Expectations With Encouraging Survival Data

October 20, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
3D Paper Cut Pair of Lung dotted with yellow tumor bacteria infection spread across on a blue background with no text. Yellow dots as virus infection in the lungs. Vector Illustration.

iStock, JACreatives

Ivonescimab’s progression-free survival data in non-small cell lung cancer bode well for an upcoming overall survival readout, according to Truist analysts, who noted that “OS is likely to be statistically significant” in favor of the PD-1/VEGF bispecific.

Akeso and Summit Therapeutics’ closely watched PD-1/VEGF inhibitor ivonescimab significantly improved progression-free survival when used as a first-line treatment option for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, though overall survival data continue to be missing from the picture.

Still, analysts at Truist Securities appear to be encouraged by these findings, writing in a note to investors on Sunday that the readout “supports our view that final OS [overall survival] is likely to be statistically significant as data mature.”

“This is good!” Truist added, noting that ivonescimab’s progression-free survival (PFS) performance “landed firmly above expectations, and on the top end of investor sentiment.”

The data, presented Sunday at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting in Berlin, come from the Phase III HARMONi-6 study, a China-based trial that enrolled more than 530 patients with squamous NSCLC who had not been exposed to prior systemic therapies. At the time of the readout, patients taking ivonescimab plus chemo saw a median PFS of 11.4 months, as compared with only 6.9 months in comparators treated with BeOne’s Tevimbra plus chemotherapy.

These outcomes, according to Akeso’s presentation, correspond to a 40% advantage in favor of ivonescimab, an effect that was highly statistically significant.

According to Truist, this PFS outcome “leaves no room for doubts at this juncture, in our view” for ivonescimab’s benefit in frontline NSCLC. “We think investors will be pleased with this readout,” the analysts continued, adding that Akeso’s presentation “strengthens our confidence in ivonescimab’s differentiated PD-1 × VEGF mechanism.”

As for safety, Akeso reported that 99.2% of patients in the ivonescimab group experienced treatment-related adverse events, versus 98.5% in the Tevimbra arm. Eight patients on the ivonescimab schedule died, as opposed to 10 fatalities in the Tevimbra group. Sunday’s safety data “gives us great comfort,” the Truist analysts said, also suggesting that ivonescimab’s “design helps prevent off-tumor effect.”

Despite these encouraging data, ivonescimab continues to face some uncertainty, particularly regarding U.S. approval. In September, Akeso and U.S. partner Summit released data for the PD-1/VEGF bispecific hinting at better survival outcomes in Asian patients versus Western populations. Results from the late-stage HARMONI study showed that ivonescimab plus chemotherapy elicited a 22% OS benefit in Western patients, coming just shy of statistical significance.

In May, Summit had announced that the FDA would need to see a statistically significant OS benefit before accepting a marketing authorization.

Lung cancer
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Following Cancelled FDA Meeting, Kezar To Cut Employees, Eyes Strategic Alternatives
October 17, 2025
 · 
73 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
background, no people
Drug pricing
Novo, Lilly Shares Drop as Trump Promises $150 Ozempic
October 17, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pleasanton, CA, USA - Feb 21, 2024: Exterior view of the headquarters of Roche Molecular Diagnostics (RMD) in Pleasanton, California. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG is a Swiss pharmaceutical company.
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
Roche Inks Another China ADC Pact With $1.5B Hansoh Bet
October 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Holds tickets in hand, isolated on white background. Vector flat. stock illustration
Regulatory
FDA Hands Out First Commissioner’s Priority Vouchers to Regeneron, Sanofi, Disc, Others
October 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac