SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Aspen Neuroscience to Present at 2024 Raymond James Biotech Private Company Showcase July 18

July 17, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage private biotechnology company developing personalized regenerative therapies, announced today that president and CEO Damien McDevitt, PhD, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2024 Raymond James Biotech Private Company Showcase on Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

About Aspen Neuroscience

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, is dedicated to autologous regenerative medicine. The company’s patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies, a crucial step in addressing diseases with high unmet medical needs, starting with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson’s disease.

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company’s unwavering commitment to quality is evident in its best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing, and quality control.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-neuroscience-to-present-at-2024-raymond-james-biotech-private-company-showcase-july-18-302198885.html

SOURCE Aspen Neuroscience, Inc.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bil
Business
Cardurion Raises $260M to Advance Cardiovascular Assets
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Novo Nordisk Foundation at Copenhagen, D
Funding
Novo Holdings Leads $100M Raise for Asceneuron’s Alzheimer’s Push
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A team of research scientists in protective equipment working in a lab
Manufacturing
CordenPharma Expands GLP-1 Manufacturing Footprint in US and Europe with $980M Commitment
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Nasdaq headquarters in New York/iStock,
Business
Artiva Targets $116M in Latest IPO Push
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen