Colon Cancer Research: Testing, Studies and Future Outlook

Colon cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the entire world and the third most prevalent in the U.S. An alarmingly high number of people worldwide have to face this cancer in their lives.

The latest research regarding colon cancer has given us improved treatments and detection methods, leading to a significant decrease in the death rate over the last decade.

Over the last few years, a lot of new research regarding colon cancer has provided an improved prognosis for people who suffer from the disease.

What Is Colon Cancer?

Colon cancer affects the last part of the digestive tract called the colon. It usually begins as small benign tumors that start to develop in the large intestine. When a group of noncancerous cells joins together, they form polyps. These polyps can later turn into cancer tumors in the colon.

Doctors suggest getting regularly screened if you have polyps. If they find the polyps in your colon, they can remove them before they turn into tumors. Colon cancer mainly affects adults, but people of all ages can develop it.

You should always look out for signs of colon cancer. Some common colon cancer symptoms include bloody stool or rectal bleeding, a change in the consistency of your stool, a change in your bowel movements like getting diarrhea or constipation, cramps, gas, abdominal discomfort, unexplained weight loss, weakness, fatigue, and more.

If you are suffering from any of the symptoms persistently, you should see a doctor. It is safer to get screened for the presence of polyps or tumors before it progresses into something worse.

Colon Cancer: Testing and Studies

New research and studies have helped us understand colon cancer better. Over the past decade, these studies have helped bring down the number of deaths from the disease in the U.S.

One of the contributing factors of this decrease in death rate has been the early detection of colon cancer. If colon cancer is not detected early, it can spread throughout the body. Once it reaches stage four, there is only a 14% five-year survival rate. The five-year survival rate for stage one colon cancer is 90%, proving how crucial it is to detect it earlier.

Studies over the past few years have also shown that people at a high risk of getting colon must get screened routinely. There are numerous types of screening tests, for example, colonoscopy, virtual colonoscopy, fecal occult blood test, flexible sigmoidoscopy, and fecal immunochemical test.

If you have a family history of cancer, it is advised that you get screened routinely. If your doctor finds polyps or a tumor during the screening, it can be removed and examined. Identifying cancer early on reduces the risk of it becoming metastatic.

DNA testing has also advanced our knowledge and understanding of colon cancer over the years. By DNA testing a sample of blood or polyps, you can determine whether you are at risk of getting colon cancer and how high the risk is.

Surgical techniques regarding colon cancer have also evolved with time, and minimally invasive surgeries can help patients recover in less time. The use of robotic surgery has also become more common for colon cancer. New research has also informed doctors that colon cancer surgeries can have a higher success rate if more lymph nodes are removed.

One of the most recent innovations for colon cancer treatment has been immunotherapy. Studies are being held for the development of a vaccine that can help with treatment. This vaccine will boost your immune system, and your body will have a more robust response against cancer.

What’s the Future for Colon Cancer Research?

There is much work that still needs to happen when it comes to colon cancer research. However, the future is looking more promising than it did before.

There is a high chance of using germline genetic testing for the early detection of colon cancer in the future. These tests can be performed on noncancerous cells to determine whether a person has the genes that will mutate and cause cancer.

As long as these studies and research are encouraged, there is scope for incredible innovations in cancer treatment. Improvements in the treatments will become more focused on being effective with minimum side effects.