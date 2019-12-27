BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Dec. 27

Syros Pharmaceuticals – Celgene veteran Mark Alles was named to the board of directors of Syros Pharmaceuticals. Alles is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Celgene Corporation, now a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS). In his 16-year tenure at Celgene, Alles led the expansion of the company from a U.S.-based organization with less than 500 employees into a global enterprise serving patients in more than 50 countries with 8,800 employees. Before joining Celgene, Alles was vice president of the U.S. Oncology business unit at Aventis Pharmaceuticals and served in other senior commercial management roles at the company. He began his career in the pharmaceutical industry at Bayer and worked at Centocor before its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson. Syros also announced that Vicki L. has stepped down from the company’s board of directors.

RepliCel Life Sciences – Vancouver-based RepliCel Life Sciences named its incoming board of directors. The nominated slate of directors was successfully elected by the company's shareholders. The re-elected directors are David Hall, Peter Lowry, Andrew Schutte, Peter Lewis, Larissa Huang and Lee Buckler. Chairman David Hall also announced at the meeting the board's intention to increase the number of directors to seven and immediately appointed Zhan (Gavin) Ye.

Invacare Corporation – Three members of the board of directors of Ohio-based Invacare Corporation, a medical equipment manufacturer, were named to the WomenInc. Magazine's list of 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors. The directors from Invacare named to the publication are Susan H. Alexander, Petra Danielsohn-Weil, and Diana S. Ferguson. They will appear in the magazine’s Winter 2019 issue. Alexander has been a director since 2016 and currently serves as executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary of Biogen Inc. Danielsohn-Weil has been a director since 2018, and was most recently the regional president for Pfizer Essential Health - Europe, a leader in non-viral anti-infectives, biosimilars and sterile injectable medicines, where she served until her retirement in 2017. Ferguson has been a director since 2018, and currently serves as chief financial officer for Cleveland Avenue, LLC, a privately-held venture capital firm.

Invicro – Matthew Silva was named chief executive officer of Invicro LLS, a Konica Minolta company. Boston-based Invicro has a mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Konica Minolta, Inc. acquired Invicro LLC and Ambry Genetics Corporation in September 2017 to accelerate its strategic vision to transform personalized medicine through the delivery of diagnostic services via genetics, imaging and digital pathology capabilities. Konica Minolta Precision Medicine was formed as a result. Silva first joined Invicro in 2012 and most recently was head of scientific applications, where he led strategic efforts to expand the clinical oncology drug development and clinical trials. Silva’s pharma industry experience includes scientific and leadership positions at Vertex, Amgen, Millennium and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Jack Hoppin, co-founder of Invicro, will move on from his role as CEO to be the president of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM). Hoppin will remain on Invicro’s Board of Directors, as well as continue to serve on the KMPM Board.