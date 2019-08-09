AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso Improved Progression-Free Survival in Lung Cancer Trial

Shares of AstraZeneca are climbing this morning after the company announced its Phase III lung cancer trial showed a statistically-significant benefit in progression-free survival compared to other first-line treatments in previously untreated patients.

U.K.-based AstraZeneca said Tagrisso (osimertinib) hit the mark when compared to first-line treatments gefitinib, an EGFR inhibitor, and elotinib (Tarceva), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Tagrisso, a third-generation inhibitor of both EGFR and tyrosine kinase, showed both statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful benefit in progression-free survival in patients who were diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were locally-advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive. A full evaluation of the FLAURA trial is ongoing, AstraZeneca said. The company has plans to present additional results at a future medical conference.

The FLAURA trial assessed the efficacy and safety of Tagrisso in previously untreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC. The primary endpoint of the trial was progression-free survival, with secondary endpoints that included overall survival, objective response rate, duration of response, disease control rate, safety and measures of health-related quality of life. The trial was a double-blinded, randomized study, with 556 patients across 30 countries. AstraZeneca said the safety profile of Tagrisso remained consistent with previous studies.

Sean Bohen, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer and head of global medicines development, called the progression-free survival results exciting news. He said the “strong results” from the FLAURA trial shows that Tagrisso could be a benefit for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. It can provide “physicians with a potential new first-line treatment option to improve outcomes in this disease,” Bohen said in a brief statement.

As a result of the trial, Bohen added that AstraZeneca will initiate discussions with global health authorities to seek potential approval of Tagrisso for this indication. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths across the globe. Approximately 10-15% of patients in the U.S. and Europe, and 30-40% of patients in Asia have EGFRm NSCLC. AstraZeneca noted that these patients are “particularly sensitive to treatment with currently-available EGFR-TKIs.” The company said tumors “almost always” develop a resistance to EGFR-TKI- specific treatment leading to disease progression. While approximately half of these patients develop EGFR T790M, a resistance mutation, Tagrisso targets this mutation that leads to disease progression, AstraZeneca noted. Tagrisso has been approved for patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive advanced NSCLC. It is also under investigation investigated in the adjuvant and metastatic first-line settings.