What the Future Looks Like for Gilead and Its $36.7B Cashpile





Declining demand for its hepatitis C drugs caused Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to be one of biotechnology's worst-performing stocks since 2015, but there could be signs that this company's worst days are behind it. Share prices have been improving since last summer, and this week, Gilead Sciences outlined a strategy for the future that could return it to its winning ways. Is this company getting itself back on track?

What's the back story?

Gilead Sciences has long dominated the market for HIV treatment, but its sales really took off in 2014, when it launched Sovaldi and Harvoni, two game-changing hepatitis C drugs that delivered 90%-plus cure rates in as little as eight weeks.