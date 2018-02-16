Russia Allegedly Behind Merck's Cyberattack Last Year





Government officials in the US and UK say they are now certain they know who launched the NotPetya cyberwar that slammed operations at Merck and a number of US companies.

The Russian military did it.

In a short but blunt statement on the White House home page, the government says that the Russians aimed NotPetya at its opponents in the Ukraine in a clear assault that quickly jumped national borders and ran amuck, causing vast damage around the world.