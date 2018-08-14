Acorda Therapeutics CTO Leaves To Helm Unnamed Biotech Company

Acorda Therapeutics Chief Technology Officer Rick Batycky is leaving the company to take over the helm of an unnamed biotechnology company.

Batycky has been in the CTO role at Acorda since 2014 after the company acquired Civitas Therapeutics, the company founded and helmed by Batycky. Acorda did not name the company that Batycky is leaving to take over. The only information Acorda provided in its announcement this morning was to call it a private, venture-backed biotechnology company.

Batycky said he is confident taking the next step in his career and believes that Acorda will be left in good hands.

“After twenty years of working to take the Arcus technology out of the laboratory into the clinic, I am excited that Inbrija is on the threshold of potential FDA approval and availability to people who are challenged by OFF periods in Parkinson’s disease,” Batycky said in a statement. “I feel confident in taking this next step in my career, knowing that Acorda has a superb team to maximize the value of Inbrija, as well as the Arcus technology.”

Ron Cohen, president and chief executive officer of Acorda, praised Batycky for his vision and commitment that “led to the development of Inbrija and the Arcus platform.”

“We wish him great success in his new CEO role. Rick leaves a highly skilled management team in place at our Boston facilities, now complemented by Dave and Burkhard, each of whom is a seasoned leader with decades of experience. As we near the PDUFA date for Inbrija, the entire Acorda team is looking forward to the opportunity to bring this important new medicine to the Parkinson’s community,” Cohen said in a statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to make a decision on Inbrija by Oct. 5. Phase III clinical trial data showed patients treated with Inbrija (CVT-301) saw a statistically significant improvement in motor function. Inbrija is an inhaled formula of levodopa (L-dopa) and has been shown in trials to be successful in treating patients with Parkinson’s disease experiencing OFF periods. Acorda acquired Inbrija in the acquisition of Civitas Therapeutics.

The loss of Batycky isn’t the only shuffling to take place at the executive level of Acorda.

Acorda also said Chief of Business Operations David Lawrence will take over the responsibility of the company’s Chelsea, Mass. manufacturing facility that produces Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder) and multiple sclerosis drug Ampura (dalfampridine).

Acorda’s chief medical officer, Burkhard Blank, M.D., will assume responsibility for the company’s pharmaceutical development and technical operations teams.