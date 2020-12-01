3 Ways to Thank Your Network This Year

It’s no secret that 2020 has been a tougher than normal year—both professionally and personally. It’s likely you know someone who has been laid off, someone struggling to find work, someone having a slow time at their job or in their businesses. Basically, we all need a little extra support right now.

Without the ability to see as many people in person, how can you thank someone for their ongoing help and perpetual cheerleading? Here are a few ways to virtually thank your broader network.

First, ask what they really need. Sometimes, the best way to help someone is to listen to them. Maybe they just want someone to vent to, they could be seeking advice, or they could want a more concrete favor. Or it could even be all of the above. Depending on the relationship you have with the person, this could vary widely. So, after asking how you can help them, offer to do one of these things (or do it unsolicited!). It is the season of giving, after all.

Make an Introduction

When you think about the person in question, what comes to mind? Are they an excellent graphic designer, top notch manager, or stellar administrator? Whatever their talents are, think about who else you know that could benefit from them.

If you know someone hiring, even better, but if not, just putting two people in contact with each other who have similar skills, ambitions, or goals can lay the groundwork for a future relationship.

Send a Referral

In a similar vein, if your company is hiring in their industry, or you know someone who is actively recruiting for a position your friend is well-suited for, personally send over their application. In fact, the number one way people find new jobs is through referrals. And 35% of employees make referrals to help their friends.

Beyond sending a unique referral link or passing along a hiring manager’s email, lay the groundwork yourself. Include both parties on an email chain so they know what the connection is and explain how you know each of them so they have background. Mention it directly to a hiring manager or recruiter and tell them something about the person that will help them stand out. It’s these little extras that really make all of the difference.

Share with Your Network

It’s also likely that you don’t know someone hiring in a particular industry or someone who can mentor them. Ask whether it’s OK to share their story or need or goal with your network. At the start of the pandemic, there were tons of LinkedIn posts flying around with lists of people who were looking for work and posts describing talent pools they knew of. Make it a little more personal and offer to post a more specific note about what your friend or colleague is looking for. Someone in your network could know someone recruiting for a position or know of a company hiring in a particular industry. Use the six degrees of separation mindset to cast your net even wider.

So, as the holiday season approaches, think about how you can thank your network. Sometimes it’s the littlest things that mean the most.

