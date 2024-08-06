Antengene Announces XPOVIO® (selinexor) Approved for Commercialization in Malaysia

XPOVIO ® is the first and only approved XPO1 inhibitor in Malaysia .

XPOVIO ® has been approved for multiple indications in eight markets across the APAC region. Antengene has submitted new drug applications (NDAs) for XPOVIO ® in other ASEAN markets including Thailand and Indonesia with approvals expected in the second half of 2024.

XPOVIO® has been approved for health insurance coverage in the mainland of China , Australia , Singapore and South Korea .

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene”, SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for cancer, today announced that the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency has approved a New Drug Application (NDA) for XPOVIO® (selinexor) for two indications: (1) In combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least one prior therapy; and (2) in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with MM who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, two immunomodulatory agents and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.

With a novel mechanism of action, XPOVIO® is the world’s first approved orally-available, selective XPO1 inhibitor, which has already been approved in eight markets in APAC. This successful approval for XPOVIO® in Malaysia will introduce novel therapies to the clinical management of patients with MM in Malaysia, benefiting many patients and their families in the country. To date, XPOVIO® has also been included in national health insurance or reimbursement schemes in the mainland of China, Australia, Singapore and South Korea.

The ASEAN region, with its steady economic growth and a population exceeding 600 million, has become a significant potential market for global biomedical development. The accelerating aging population in ASEAN has increased the overall disease burden on patients and local communities, leading to a growing demand for novel therapeutics. Antengene, in efforts to fulfill its commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of the ASEAN population, has submitted NDAs for XPOVIO® in Thailand and Indonesia, with approvals expected in the second half of 2024. Looking ahead, the company aims to introduce more innovative medicines to the ASEAN market, bringing improved healthcare to more patients in the region.

While bringing XPOVIO® to more APAC markets, Antengene is also striving to expand the indications of XPOVIO®. Leveraging the drug’s novel mechanism of action, Antengene is currently developing multiple combination regimens of XPOVIO® for the treatment of various indications including myelofibrosis (MF), T-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (T-NHL), and endometrial cancer.

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

XPOVIO® is the world’s first approved orally-available, selective inhibitor of the nuclear export protein XPO1. It offers a novel mechanism of action, synergistic effects in combination regimens, fast onset of action, and durable responses.

By blocking the nuclear export protein XPO1, XPOVIO® can promote the intranuclear accumulation and activation of tumor suppressor proteins and growth regulating proteins, and down-regulate the levels of multiple oncogenic proteins. XPOVIO® delivers its antitumor effects through three mechanistic pathways: 1) exerting antitumor effects by inducing the intranuclear accumulation of tumor suppressor proteins; 2) reducing the level of oncogenic proteins in the cytoplasm by inducing the intranuclear accumulation of oncogenic mRNAs; 3) restoring hormone sensitivity by activating the glucocorticoid receptors (GR) pathway. To utilize its unique mechanism of actions, XPOVIO® is being evaluated for use in multiple combination regimens in a range of indications. At present, Antengene is conducting multiple clinical studies of XPOVIO® in the mainland of China for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies and solid tumors (3 of these studies are being jointly conducted by Antengene and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [Nasdaq:KPTI]).

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited (“Antengene”, SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, in realizing its vision of “Treating Patients Beyond Borders”.

Since 2017, Antengene has built a pipeline of 9 oncology assets at various stages going from clinical to commercial, including 6 with global rights, and 3 with rights for the APAC region. To date, Antengene has obtained 29 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and submitted 10 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia.

