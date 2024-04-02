Anika to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 8, 2024. Anika will host a virtual presentation with Q&A starting at 2:15pm ET.

Webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com . An archive of the presentation will also be available on the website.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management, Regenerative Solutions, Sports Medicine and Arthrosurface Joint Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are registered trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

