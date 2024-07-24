Ampersand Biosciences and Bioz Partner to Provide Third-Party Product Usage to Researchers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., the world’s leading life science-focused AI company, and Ampersand Biosciences, a New York-based immunoassay development company, have announced that Bioz’s patented citation display widgets are now live on the Ampersand Biosciences website. This collaboration enables visitors to view and interact with actual third-party usage of Ampersand products from peer-reviewed scientific journals, directly on Ampersand’s product webpages.

Ampersand Biosciences specializes in multiplex immunoassay development, offering Luminex kits and sample testing for mouse, hamster, rat, and ferret, alongside highly validated antibodies and proteins.

The citation widgets, officially known as Bioz Badges, are powered by Bioz’s patented Natural Language Processing (NLP) AI software. This AI software is designed to extract commercial information from peer-reviewed scientific journals, allowing researchers to evaluate how their colleagues have utilized scientific products, without leaving Ampersand’s website.

Dr. Laurie Stephen, co-founder and CSO of Ampersand, commented, “Bioz Badges have been instrumental in identifying product usage in scientific journals, and in leveraging this knowledge to increase user engagement and sales conversion.” Dr. Stephen added that, “previously, researchers often had to leave our website to access the data and validation they needed, but now they can view every citation directly on our website.”

“Bioz is proud to assist Ampersand Biosciences in showcasing all of their amazing product usage across scientific literature,” shares Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO at Bioz. “At the end of the day, visibility is key, and displaying citations is the best way to demonstrate product impact in our industry,” added Dr. Lachmi.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

