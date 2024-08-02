American Aires Inc. Announces AGM Voting Results

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (“Aires” or the “Company”), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation (EMF) and optimize human health announced the results of voting at its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on August 1, 2024.

A total of 27,836,832 common shares were voted in connection with the meeting, representing approximately 30.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the company. Shareholders voted as follows:



Motion Voted For % Voted For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Appointment of directors Dimitry Serov 27,515,366 99.81% 52,875 0.19% Josh Bruni 27,515,366 99.81% 52,875 0.19% Jamie Cochran 27,543,251 99.91% 24,990 0.09% Drew Green 27,515,495 99.81% 52,746 0.19% Andrew Michrowski 27,543,380 99.91% 24,861 0.09% Appointment of AGT Partners as auditors 27,720,543 99.58% 116,289 0.42% Approval of Advance Notice Policy 27,514,205 99.80% 0 0.00%

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce it has entered into a Partnership agreement with MK Barber, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“MKB”) for Maycee Barber, (the “Parntersnip Agreement”) pursuant to which MKB will collaborate with the Company to create content and grant to the Company the non-exclusive, worldwide right to use the Athlete’s name, image, and likeness (collectively, “NIL Rights”) in connection with the advertisement, promotion, and sale of the Company’s products to consumers. The term of the Partnership Agreement began on July 1, 2024 and shall continue until the completion of the Project, upon which MKB will be entitled to a fixed fee of $68,413, which will be satisfied though the issuance of common shares of the Company, subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will issue another press release upon the completion of the Project and the issuance of the common shares to MKB. NIL rights shall expire on December 31, 2025.

The Athlete will also promote the Company’s products and services on their social media accounts on an ongoing basis as well as grant the Company a non-exclusive right to meta permission-based whitelisting rights for the use of the Athlete’s social media content for paid promotion by the Company. This portion of the Partnership will be compensated via monthly retainer paid in cash.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires’ Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker ‘WIFI’ and on the OTCQB under the symbol ‘AAIRF’. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com/.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company’s annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

