Amber Specialty Pharmacy Selected to Dispense VOWST™ Capsules for the Prevention of Recurrence of C. Difficile Infection in Adults

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Amber Specialty Pharmacy, an innovator and leader in the specialty pharmacy industry, has been selected as one of only two pharmacies nationally selected by Aimmune Therapeutics, a Nestlé Health Science company, to support the launch of VOWST.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy will begin dispensing VOWST, which is indicated to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years of age and older following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI). Limitation of Use: VOWST is not indicated for treatment of CDI.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy’s best-in-class programs and team approach provide patients with individualized care, timely education and support to begin their treatment quickly. With multiple locations nationwide, the specialty pharmacy is well positioned to swiftly meet the unique needs of each patient with high-quality care and services.

“When caring for patients with rCDI, immediate treatment is critical,” said Kristin Williams, president of Amber Specialty Pharmacy. “Our specialized team coupled with our individualized care model positions us to deliver medications and associated support services to patients who are prescribed treatment nationwide. We’re honored to be recognized by Aimmune for our ability to quickly help patients access VOWST.”

See full Prescribing Information and Patient Information or visit www.VOWSThcp.com to learn more about VOWST.

For more information about Amber Specialty Pharmacy services, call (888) 370-1724, email info@amberspecialtypharmacy.com, or visit www.amberpharmacy.com.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy, a Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary, is a pioneer and leader in the specialty pharmacy industry with 25 years of experience providing specialized care for persons with chronic, complex medical conditions. Amber Specialty Pharmacy has built an exceptional reputation by providing personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. This comprehensive care approach supports the medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs of patients throughout the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Amber Specialty Pharmacy headquarters are located in Omaha, Nebraska, with 19 locations throughout the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy was named the 2020 Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy. Visit www.amberpharmacy.com to learn more.

