ALX Oncology Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference Participation

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO) a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway, today announced that Jaume Pons, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and other senior executives, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

UBS 2021 Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Format: Podium presentation

Date: Monday, May 24

Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time

Webcast link: Available here

Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Michael Yee

Date: Wednesday, June 2

Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time

Webcast link: Available here

A live webcast of the UBS podium presentation and Jefferies fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com and selecting Events under the News and Events tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation dates.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of ALX148 for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications as well as MDS and AML. For more information, please visit ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com.





