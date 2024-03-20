Alpha Cognition to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024 at 12:00pm EDT.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Alpha Cognition Inc. (CSE: ACOG) (OTCQB: ACOGF), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024. The company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael McFadden and Chief Operating Officer, Lauren D’Angelo. Mr. McFadden and Ms. D’Angelo will provide an overview of the Company’s business, highlighting the Company’s lead asset, ALPHA-1062 for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, during the presentation. Investors and attendees may submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask questions during the event.

Alpha Cognition will be presenting at 12:00 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1658200&tp_key=df67ccfa7e&sti=acogf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link after the event.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ALPHA-1062’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

