Alpha-9 Oncology Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study of A9-3202 in Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Melanoma

BOSTON and VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha-9 Oncology (Alpha-9), a clinical stage company developing radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer patients worldwide, announced today that the first participant has been dosed in the Phase 1 study evaluating 68Ga-A9-3202, a radiodiagnostic targeting melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) for the imaging of locally advanced or metastatic melanoma. MC1R expression is known to be elevated in malignant melanoma and other types of skin cancers.

The Phase 1 multi-centre study is evaluating the tumour uptake and normal tissue distribution of 68Ga-A9-3202 in participants with locally advanced or metastatic melanoma (ACTRN12624000085572). This new agent, in conjunction with current standard CT or PET/CT imaging, will be used in the future to identify patients suitable to receive a novel radiotherapeutic agent targeting MC1R also developed by Alpha-9.

“This agent is the first step in our effort to develop radiopharmaceuticals targeting MC1R for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma,” commented Dr. Ovid Trifan, Chief Medical Officer at Alpha-9. “We’re excited to advance our portfolio of molecules further into the clinic.”

About Alpha-9

Alpha-9 Oncology is a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company developing differentiated and highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals with the potential to meaningfully improve the treatment of people living with cancer. Applying proprietary technologies and deep-foundational expertise, Alpha-9 is on the forefront of engineering bespoke radiopharmaceuticals that are optimized to selectively deliver radiation to tumour sites while minimizing off-target effects. Alpha-9 is advancing a robust pipeline of novel radiopharmaceuticals with a systematic approach to molecule design that offers broad potential for expansion into several validated oncology targets. For more information, please visit www.a9oncology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). The words “may”, “will”, “potential”, “believes” and “if” are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances, or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: those associated with the success of research and development programs, the ability to raise additional funding, and the need to obtain regulatory approval. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Alpha-9 disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-9-oncology-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-phase-1-study-of-a9-3202-in-patients-with-locally-advanced-or-metastatic-melanoma-302133800.html

SOURCE Alpha-9 Oncology, Inc.