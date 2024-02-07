SUBSCRIBE
Agilent to Participate in TD Cowen Health Care Conference

February 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

Agilent Technologies Inc. announced that CFO Bob McMahon will participate in a fireside chat at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, on Monday, March 4, at 2:50 p.m. EST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Agilent Investor Relations website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Parmeet Ahuja
+1 408 345 8948
parmeet_ahuja@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sarah Litton
+1 669 255 7696
sarah.litton@agilent.com

Source: Agilent Technologies Inc.

