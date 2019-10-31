Agenus to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 4, 2019 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies and cancer vaccines, will release its third quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 4, 2019. Agenus executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update. To access the live call, dial 1-844-492-3727 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-5118 (International) and ask to be joined into the Agenus call. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible from the Company’s website at http://investor.agenusbio.com/presentation-webcasts or with this link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1556/31794. A replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the call. About Agenus Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing a number of combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website. Contact Agenus Inc.

