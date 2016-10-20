Agenus To Report Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results On October 27, 2016; Conference Call To Follow

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) will release its third quarter 2016 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27, 2016. Agenus executives will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

To access the live call, dial 1-877-870-4263 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0790 (International) and ask to be joined into the “Agenus Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Call.” The call will also be webcast and will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.agenusbio.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 60 days after the call.

About Agenus

Agenus is an immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of revolutionary new treatments that engage the body’s immune system to benefit patients suffering from cancer. By combining multiple powerful platforms, Agenus has established a highly integrated approach for the discovery, development and manufacture of monoclonal antibodies that modulate targets of interest. In addition, the Company’s cancer vaccine program includes three proprietary platforms focused on individualized and off-the-shelf vaccines uniquely designed for each patient. Agenus’ broad portfolio of novel checkpoint and other immuno-modulatory monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and adjuvants work in combination to provide the opportunity to create best-in-class therapeutic regimens. The Company has formed collaborations with Merck and Incyte to discover and develop multiple checkpoint antibodies. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s anticipated timing for releasing its third quarter 2016 financial results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of Agenus’ Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 4, 2016. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement

