Agenus To Report Third Quarter 2014 Financial Results On October 31, 2014; Conference Call To Follow

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) will report its third quarter 2014 financial results before the market opens on Friday, October 31, 2014.

Agenus executives will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. To access the live call, dial 416-640-5946. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible from the company’s website at www.agenusbio.com/webcast/. A replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will remain available for 60 days.

