Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), will release its fourth quarter and year end 2014 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26, 2015.

Agenus executives will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. To access the live call, dial 866-233-4585 (U.S.) or 416-640-5946 (international).

