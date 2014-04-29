Agenus To Report First Quarter 2014 Financial Results On May 8, 2014; Conference Call To Follow

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) will release its first quarter 2014 financial results before the market opens on May 8, 2014.

Agenus executives will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. To access the live call, dial 647-426-1845. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible from the company’s website at www.agenusbio.com/webcast/. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through midnight Eastern Time on July 8, 2014.

