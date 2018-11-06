Agenus to Present Data on Neoantigen Vaccines and anti-CD137 Antibody at SITC 2018

- AutoSynVax™ (ASV™), AGEN2003 clinical trials data

- Novel targets in colorectal carcinoma (CRC) for off-the-shelf vaccine with pan indication development potential

- AGEN2373, a novel, potential best-in-class anti-CD137 antibody for the treatment of human malignancies, is well-tolerated in pre-clinical studies

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines, and adoptive cell therapies1, will present new data on several of its programs – including AutoSynVax™ (ASV™), discovery of a novel vaccine candidate for CRC and pre-clinical data on a novel anti-CD137 antibody – at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 33rd Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. November 7-11.

The three posters include:

Safety and tolerability data from a phase 1 trial of AutoSynVax™ (ASV™) in patients with advanced cancers. ASV is an individualized, fully synthetic neoantigen vaccine administered with QS-21 Stimulon ® adjuvant.

adjuvant. Pre-clinical data on a novel, potential best-in-class anti-CD137 antibody (AGEN2373), designed for the treatment of human malignancies.

Discovery of novel phosphopeptide tumor targets (PTT), for developing off-the-shelf vaccine for CRC, with potential for pan-indication application

These programs build on Agenus’ portfolio of antibodies directed to clinically validated targets such as CTLA-4 and PD-1, which are progressing towards a potential BLA as early as 2020. Agenus’ discovery platforms have delivered nine INDs from 2016 to first half of 2018. Agenus is on track to advance four additional discoveries to IND by 1H 2019 – which would comprise a total of 13 INDs in three years, an immuno-oncology industry record. Because of Agenus’ broad pipeline of I-O agents, the company is uniquely positioned to pursue novel combinations in the clinic.

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Hall Location: Hall E

Poster 1: A phase 1 study of safety and tolerability of AutoSynVax™ vaccine in patients with advanced cancer



Poster Number: P189



Presentation time: Poster Hall E, Friday, Nov. 9 , from 12:45 – 2:15 p.m. and 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Poster 2: Identification of shared phosphopeptide tumor targets in colorectal carcinoma for novel off-the-shelf vaccine development



Poster Number: P178



Presentation time: Poster Hall E, Saturday, Nov. 10 from 12:20 – 1:50 p.m. and 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Poster 3: AGEN2373 is a conditionally-active agonist antibody targeting the co-stimulatory receptor CD137 for the treatment of human malignancies



Poster Number: P659



Presentation time: Poster Hall E, Friday, Nov. 9 , from 12:45 – 2:15 p.m. and 6:30 – 8 p.m.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

1Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus

