Genetown

Agenus To Present At Cambridge Healthtech Institute’s Second Annual Conference On Immunomodulatory Therapeutic Antibodies For Cancer

August 4, 2014 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing a portfolio of checkpoint modulators (CPMs), heat shock protein vaccines and adjuvants, today announced that Robert Stein, MD, PhD, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, will speak at Cambridge Healthtech Institute‘s Second Annual Conference on Immunomodulatory Therapeutic Antibodies For Cancer. Dr. Stein will give a presentation on the topic “Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies as Agonists for GITR or OX40 Signaling” in a session of the meeting entitled “Immune Modulatory Targets for Antibody Therapeutics” at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston, MA on Monday, August 11th at 4:00 pm ET.

Events
