Agenus To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

September 2, 2014 | 
LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing a portfolio of checkpoint modulators (CPMs), heat shock protein peptide-based vaccines, and adjuvants, today announced that Garo Armen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Stein, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investors at the FBR Inaugural Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 3 in Boston.

