Agenus To Host Conference Call To Discuss Global Alliance With Incyte Corporation Today At 8:30 A.M. EST

Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN) will host a conference call today to discuss its global license, development and commercialization agreement with Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) for novel immuno-oncology antibodies, which was announced earlier this morning.

The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST. To access the live call, dial 877-741-5270. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will remain available for 60 days. The replay number is 404-537-3406, and the access code is 31833.

