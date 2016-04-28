Agenus Reports First Quarter 2016 Financial Results And Operational Progress

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing checkpoint antibodies and cancer vaccines, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016.

“In the first quarter we advanced our checkpoint antibodies by gaining FDA clearance for the Investigational New Drug applications for our CTLA-4 antagonist antibody AGEN1884, and for our GITR agonist antibody partnered with Incyte, INCAGN1876,” said Garo H. Armen, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “