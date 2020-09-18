Agenus Initiates Rolling BLA Submission of Balstilimab for Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc.(NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced the initiation of the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for balstilimab alone for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer.

Data from the largest phase 2 trial of anti-PD-1 in patients with refractory cervical cancer was presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress https://agenusbio.com/balstilimab-balstilimab-zalifrelimab/. Data from more than 160 patients treated with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) monotherapy achieved response rates of 19% in PD-L1 positive patients and 14% in all treated patients and will support the balstilimab BLA filing.

Balstilimab is a novel anti-PD-1 human monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated promising clinical benefit in second line treatment of cervical cancer.

“The initiation of the rolling BLA is an exciting step forward for Agenus as we are closer to making our therapies commercially available for patients with cervical cancer who have limited treatment options available,” said Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus. “We continue to collaborate with the leading KOLs and the FDA in our efforts to make these treatments available to patients.”

A rolling submission allows Agenus to submit each section of the BLA as it is completed, which enables the FDA to review the submitted sections in parallel with Agenus’s completion of the balance of the BLA application.

The American Cancer Society estimates around 14,000 new cases of invasive cervical cancer to be diagnosed this year and nearly 4,300 cervical cancer deaths. This population needs new therapies that safely provide clinical benefit across all patients.

