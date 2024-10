LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) reported today that Dr. Michael Sughrue, incoming Director of the Comprehensive Brain Tumor Center, University of Oklahoma, will give a presentation on Agenus’ Prophage Series G-200 (HSPPC-96; vitespen) vaccine for glioma at the Annual Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) meeting during the session entitled, “Current State of the Art: Vaccine Development in the Treatment of GBM,” on November 18, 2011 from 12:00-1:00 pm.