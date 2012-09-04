Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) to Present at the NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Conference and the Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 4, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN), a developer of vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Garo Armen, Ph.D, chairman and CEO of Agenus, will present a corporate overview at two upcoming conferences. They include the NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Conference on Friday, September 7th at 2:30 pm ET at the Millennium Broadway Hotel & Conference Center in NYC and the Rodman & Renshaw Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 10th at 4:05 pm ET at the Waldorf=Astoria hotel, NYC.