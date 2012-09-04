SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) to Present at the NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Conference and the Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

September 4, 2012 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 4, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN), a developer of vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Garo Armen, Ph.D, chairman and CEO of Agenus, will present a corporate overview at two upcoming conferences. They include the NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Conference on Friday, September 7th at 2:30 pm ET at the Millennium Broadway Hotel & Conference Center in NYC and the Rodman & Renshaw Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 10th at 4:05 pm ET at the Waldorf=Astoria hotel, NYC.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie