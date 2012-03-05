SUBSCRIBE
Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2011 Financial Results and Corporate Updates

March 5, 2012 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 5, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) reported today its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2011. The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.2 million, or $0.29 per share, basic and diluted, for the fourth quarter of 2011, compared with a net loss attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter of 2010 of $2.6 million, or $0.16 per share, basic and diluted. Our 2010 net loss attributable to common stockholders included non-cash, non-recurring gains totaling $4.7 million.

