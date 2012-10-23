SUBSCRIBE
Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) Commences Phase 2 Study of HerpV Vaccine for the Treatment of Genital Herpes

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN), a developer of therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it has initiated a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, multicenter study of HerpV, a recombinant “off-the-shelf” therapeutic vaccine candidate for the treatment of genital herpes in Herpes Simplex Virus 2 (HSV-2) positive subjects. HerpV contains Agenus’ QS-21 Stimulon®* adjuvant, which is currently being studied in 17 additional clinical programs.

