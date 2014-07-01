SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Agenus Brain Cancer Vaccine Shows Extended Survival In Phase 2 Final Data Analysis

July 1, 2014 | 
1 min read

free biotech news Get the latest biotech news where you want it. Sign up for the free GenePool newsletter today!

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), announced final results from a single-arm, multi-institutional, open-label, Phase 2 study showing that patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) who received Agenus’ Prophage autologous cancer vaccine added to the standard of care treatment, lived nearly twice as long as expected. In this Phase 2 study, 50% of the patients lived for two years, an encouraging result for a cancer that often kills patients within one year 1-7. Prophage patients demonstrated a median overall survival of approximately 24 months and 33% of patients remain alive at 2 years and continue to be followed for survival.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Clinical research Phase II
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Infant in the hospital wearing a ventila
RSV
Merck, Pfizer Tout Promising Respective Data in RSV With High Rates of Prevention
October 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Kezar Cuts Lupus Program After Patient Deaths, Focuses on Autoimmune Hepatitis
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Poznan, Poland – October 29, 2020: The Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan. LOGO. GaxoSmithKline also called GSK is a British pharmaceutical company.
Infectious disease
GSK, ViiV Tout 99% Effectiveness for Long-Acting HIV PrEP as Gilead Gains Ground
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bavarian Nordic's sign outside its facility in Germany
Vaccines
Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos Elicits ‘Robust’ Mpox Antibody Response in Adolescents: Study
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac