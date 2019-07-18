Agenus Appoints Don Vidic as Vice President and Head of Commercial

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a broad pipeline of novel clinical and preclinical stage checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies and neoantigen vaccines, today announced the appointment of Don Vidic as Vice President, Head of Commercial.
|
LEXINGTON, Mass., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a broad pipeline of novel clinical and preclinical stage checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies and neoantigen vaccines, today announced the appointment of Don Vidic as Vice President, Head of Commercial.
“Don has deep expertise in market access and distribution strategies and shares our commitment to disruptive commercial models designed to provide access to all patients who need our products,” said Garo H. Armen, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “We have built a unique ecosystem which has allowed us to innovate with speed and set new records in drug discovery and development. We are on track to submit our first BLA filing for our lead CTLA-4 and PD-1 molecules in 2020. Our clinical stage next generation CTLA-4 (AGEN1181) and our allogeneic cell therapies are also progressing rapidly. I’m excited to welcome Don to lead our commercial launch efforts at this very exciting time for our company.”
Don Vidic is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of expertise in specialty pharma distribution, managed care, as well as physician and pharmacy services. Prior to joining Agenus, Don served as the Chief Pharmacy and Growth Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance and as the General Manager and VP at McKesson, currently the largest oncology specialty pharma, where he managed all trade, managed care, physician sales and pharmacy services.
“Agenus has an outstanding pipeline of products and a deep commitment to bringing high impact products to patients battling cancer,” said Mr. Vidic. “My work has focused on getting patients the products they need, quickly. I will build on the innovative standard Agenus has already set and cut through the current complex networks to get our products to patients and build value for our stakeholders.”
About Agenus
Forward-Looking Statements
Contact:
1Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-appoints-don-vidic-as-vice-president-and-head-of-commercial-300887602.html
SOURCE Agenus Inc.
|
Company Codes: NASDAQ-SMALL:AGEN