Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that data from two Phase 2 trials of balstilimab alone and in combination with zalifrelimab
|
LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc.(NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that data from two Phase 2 trials of balstilimab alone and in combination with zalifrelimab will be presented in an oral presentation at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Conference on September 18, 2020.
Data will be presented by Dr. David O’Malley, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and the Director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the James Cancer Hospital of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Agenus remains on track to initiate rolling BLA submission for balstilimab monotherapy this quarter. Agenus also plans to have a completed data packet supporting BLA submission of balstilimab in combination with zalifrelimab by the end of this year.
Abstract title: Single-agent Anti-PD-1 Balstilimab or in Combination with Anti-CTLA-4 Zalifrelimab for Recurrent/Metastatic (R/M) Cervical Cancer (CC). Preliminary Results of Two Independent Ph2 Trials [LBA34]
Session: Gynaecological cancers
Date: September 18, 2020
About Agenus
Forward-Looking Statements
Contact:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-announces-esmo-oral-presentation-of-two-clinical-trials-of-balstilimab-alone-and-in-combination-with-zalifrelimab-in-recurrent-or-metastatic-cervical-cancer-301119154.html
SOURCE Agenus Inc.
|
Company Codes: NASDAQ-SMALL:AGEN